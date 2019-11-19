This column originally appeared on April 13, 2011.
Don't get too attached to the answers.
They're subject to change.
If you don't recall how it went down last year, here you go: Davenport officials insisted the then-new concrete planters in the middle of River Drive never would be used as a temporary floodwall.
Never. Do you hear me?
"It just isn't functional," Public Works Director Mike Clarke said then.
Two days later, the planters were being used as a temporary floodwall.
But wait!
Last year's flood was a freak occurrence. No one knew it would come sneaking up on us, and because there was nothing planted in them yet, it wouldn't hurt anything to use the planters for flood fighting.
But, by gosh, it won't happen again.
"It's a one-time shot," Clarke assured. "There will be no way to do it with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of trees and plants. That would be even more money than hauling in the dirt to build a wall."
Flash forward to this week when City Administrator Craig Malin told how city crews would begin using the planters as a floodwall, packing sandbags in the gaps between them.
But what happened to last year's one-time shot?
"I'm not saying we were wrong last year," Clarke said Tuesday. "What we're saying now is a product of (doing) serious analysis and thinking."
When a collection of engineers put their heads together, he said, they realized the planters could be quite useful in certain floods. As long as the crest remains below the 20-foot mark of the planters' edge, they'll work.
And that's why the planter plan changed again this week. When the crest projection rose to a possible 21 feet, the planters no longer would do the trick. Instead, crews brought in the big boxes (Hesco barriers) to fill with sand.
But the barriers are on the north side of the planters, and Clarke previously said the barriers should go on the river side of River Drive. The strategy changed, he said, when engineers began taking hydrostatic pressure (fluid in motion) into consideration.
The planters have no bottoms, so the floodwaters will seep and rise inside the planters at the same rate as the water surrounding them. If the flood threatens to exceed the 20-foot height of the planters, the edges can be sandbagged, so the trees and plants inside are not wiped out by waves or current.
So, in summary and to be perfectly clear, let's turn it over to Malin.
"If we're confident the flood will be under 20 feet, we'll use them (planters)," he said. "They'll work well in nuisance floods.
"This is not to say they were built, necessarily, as a flood-fighting piece of infrastructure."
Of course not. That would be silly.
