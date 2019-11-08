Benedictine scored six points in the final 37 second to turn an Augustana lead into a 74-69 win for the Eagles Friday at Augustana in the Vikings season opener.
Lauren Hall scored a team-high 17 points for Augustana, including hitting all 10 of her free throws. None, it appeared, would be bigger than the two she hit with 57 second left to give the Vikings a 69-68 lead.
On the Eagles' next possession, however, Gabriella Loiz fouled the Eagles' Alex Fanning, who hit both free throws to retake the lead.
An Alexis Jones missed jumper for Augustana was followed by another foul, with Brianna Lake hitting one of two to give Benedictine a 71-69 edge. A Jeni Crain turnover preceded another foul, however, and Benedictine put the game away at the line.
Justice Edell scored 16 and Jones 15 for the Vikings, who led by seven after the first quarter before a 12-0 Benedictine run in the second quarter gave the Eagles the lead.
Augustana held a commanding 28-6 edge in offensive rebounds, converting those into 12 second-chance points. Hall led the way with 12 rebounds, with eight coming on the offensive glass.
However, struggles from the 3-point line derailed the Vikings' hopes. Augustana hit just 2-17 compared to 7-18 for Benedictine.
Men's basketball
Milwaukee Tech 103, Black Hawk 74: Terry Ford scored 19 points to lead the Braves but it wasn't enough in a loss to Milwaukee Tech on Friday.
Annawan graduate Ben Buresh added 13 points and United Township grad Delaney Little chipped in 12 for the Braves.
