GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A strong finish turned a tough game into what looked like an easy victory for the Augustana men's basketball team here Saturday afternoon.
Needing a run and getting it, the nationally third-ranked Vikings scored 22 of the last 29 points to roll to an 86-67 victory over hosting Calvin at Hoogenboom Gymnasium. The game was the back end of the Illinois-Michigan Challenge which features two teams from the CCIW against two teams from the WIAA. No. 19-ranked Illinois Wesleyan also swept both Calvin and Alma (86-81 on Saturday).
“I felt like those last six minutes were the payoff for all the effort we made the first 30 minutes,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine after his team moved to 2-0. “We really played tremendous defense with great effort, really unselfish and we played very well. As a result, in those last six or seven minutes, I thought they got fatigued and the investment we made really took its toll.”
Calvin showed some spunk to hang around well into the second half of the game. Augie led 39-33 at halftime after taking the lead for good around the 12-minute mark of the opening half. The hosting Knights pulled to within 62-58 with 8:09 left in regulation.
Senior guard Chrishawn Orange then started a 10-point run with his second straight drive for a layup. He then followed with a 3-pointer that came as the result of great ball movement from Nolan Ebel to Pierson Wofford to Orange around the entire perimeter for the top-of-the-key jumper.
“I thought we had played really well and it was a four-point game,” said Giovanine of the game to that point. “Chris got to the rim a couple of times, as he does so well. We got some big rebounds and then hit a couple of 3s. We shared the ball and got some stops and then blew it open.”
Wofford then converted a three-point play and hit a sweet free-throw-line jumper to make it a 72-58 margin with 5:06 left. After a Calvin (1-2) bucket, senior guard Nolan Ebel erupted for the next nine Viking points to break it open.
Donovan Ferguson closed Augie's scoring with an emphatic rebound dunk.
Ebel, who had two assists and no turnovers, led the Vikings with 23 points. Orange and Wofford each added 14, Micah Martin (four blocks, six rebounds) had 10 points and Brett Benning added nine points and seven rebounds. Ferguson came off the bench to add seven points and eight rebounds.
Northern Iowa 90, Eastern Kentucky 85: A.J. Green scored 23 points, and Northern Iowa held off a late challenge to beat Eastern Kentucky on Saturday in the consolation round of the Paradise Jam tournament.
Spencer Halderman added 16 points as five UNI players finished in double figures for the Panthers (2-2), who led from the start at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center.
Nick Mayo scored 27 points to lead five players in double figures for the Colonels (2-3), who rallied from a 16-point deficit in the final four minutes.
Northern Iowa led 82-66 with 4:02 left, but Eastern Kentucky cut the margin to one-point twice, the last at 84-83 on Mayo's 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining.
The Colonels had a chance to take the lead, but Peyton Broughton missed a layup off a steal with 40 seconds left. The Panthers sealed the win with a 6-2 run.
— Associated Press
