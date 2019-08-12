EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have spent the first part of training camp in an all-too-familiar search for stability with their specialists for the kicking game, an issue that has persisted over most of the time sixth-year head coach Mike Zimmer has supervised the team.
Their latest attempt to address the problem could wind up as a dual solution, if Kaare Vedvik can develop into a reliable NFL performer in a pressure-packed role.
For now, though, regardless of who lines up to kick and drops back to punt in the regular season and beyond, the priority for Zimmer and new special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf over the rest of the month will be to first establish a rhythm with those ever-important snaps and holds.
If the ball doesn't arrive just right, after all, a booming leg doesn't matter much.
To make room for Vedvik, who was acquired Sunday in a trade with Baltimore, the Vikings made the long-expected move of releasing long snapper Kevin McDermott to formally hand the job to rookie Austin Cutting. McDermott, a seventh-year veteran, held that role for the past four seasons, even returning to one game last year after losing a fingertip in the scrum on the line of scrimmage.
"We figured we had to get the battery down so we weren't using two snappers in and out, because we kind of worked on this operation, the field goal and things like that," Zimmer said Monday after Vedvik took part in his first practice with the Vikings. "It's not anything Kevin did. Kevin was a terrific team guy. Unbelievable person. It's just the way it goes sometimes."
Incumbent punter Matt Wile was the holder last season, and he struggled at times in his first year in the role. As camp began last month, the Vikings even gave wide receivers Chad Beebe and Adam Thielen a few turns. Now Wile has a cut on his finger, an injury suffered in the exhibition game Friday that required stitches, so he didn't so much as touch a ball during practice Monday.
Vedvik did, connecting on a pair of field goals off a tee from 60 yards out on a side field that prompted the type of loud cheers from the crowd that is usually reserved for long touchdown passes,
Vedvik is a native of Norway who spent 2018 on the non-football injury list with the Ravens after suffering head and facial injuries in an apparent assault during a night out in Baltimore at the end of the preseason. He was a first-team All-Conference USA selection as a senior from Marshall in 2017, making 10 of 16 field goals with a long of 45 yards, converting 41 of 42 extra points and averaging 44 yards per punt with a long of 92 yards.
So is he a punter? A kicker? Both? He's not picky.
"I'm an athlete. I come in here, and I go to work," Vedvik said. "Whatever I can do to contribute, whatever I can do to help this team win games and go to the Super Bowl, that's what I want to do.
