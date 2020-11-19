Villegas, Wallace tied for lead at Sea Island

Moving on from a devastating summer of losing his child, Camilo Villegas made a 10-foot birdie putt on his final hole Thursday for a 6-under 64 and a share of the lead with Matt Wallace in the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga.
Villegas and Wallace each finished on the Seaside course at Sea Island with big putts. Villegas capped off a bogey-free round on the ninth hole for his lowest score on the PGA Tour in four years. Wallace hit into a hazard on the 18th and saved par with a 30-foot putt.
They were a shot ahead of eight players, a group that included Sea Island resident Patton Kizzire and Robert Streb, who won his only PGA Tour title at Sea Island five years ago. They each had 5-under 67 on the Plantation course, which played about three-quarters of a shot harder.
Villegas was trying to return from a shoulder injury that kept him out all of 2019 when he and wife learned early this year their 2-year-old daughter, Mia, had tumors developing on her brain and spine. She was going through chemotherapy when she died in July.
He's trying to move on and hang on to memories, and he had one immediately while warming up with his brother, Manny, working as his caddie.
"Got on the range and see a little rainbow out there. I start thinking about Mia and said, 'Hey, let's have a good one.' Nice to have Manny on the bag and yes, it was a good ball-striking round, it was a great putting round. I was pretty free all day."
Villegas, a 38-year-old from Colombia, is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the last two FedEx Cup playoff events in 2008. He has missed the cut in three of his five events of the new PGA Tour season, which began a little more than a month after his daughter died.
"I can't change the past and since I can't change the past, I've got to focus on the present," Villegas said. "It's not about forgetting because you never forget your daughter. It's about being in the moment, being in the now and this is my now. It's not with her, but it is with her at the same time.
"I love playing golf, I love doing what I do. The game of golf has been great to me," he said. "I happened to have a shoulder injury there for the last couple years that kind of set me back a bit, but I'm excited. I think things are rolling the right way and obviously if I keep doing what I did today, it should be fine."
Wallace tied for 46th last week at the Masters, and then learned on his way to Sea Island about three hours away that his caddie, Dave McNealy, tested positive for the coronavirus. Wallace tested negative, but he was in need of a caddie. With two courses in the rotation he didn't know, he decided on a local caddie named Jeffrey Cammon.
"He's really chill," said Wallace, who can run the opposite side of that temperament. "He said, 'What do you want me to say?' That was the first question. I was like, 'Listen, mate, I don't need anything. I'll ask you a question and you answer it just with pure facts of what you think.' It worked well today."
Wallace has slipped in and out of the top 50 in the world in recent months, and with the year winding down, returning into the top 50 would set him up for a return to the Masters in April.
The weather wasn't as pleasant as it was at Augusta National, with cooler temperatures, strong wind and heavy clouds. Nearly half the 156-man field was at par or better.
Sungjae Im, a runner-up at the Masters, began his round at Plantation with double bogey and brought it back to even-par 72. Webb Simpson, at No. 6 the highest-ranked player in the field, had a 68 at Seaside. Tyrrell Hatton, the No. 10 player in the world, shot a 69 at Seaside.
LPGA
Popov's 64 leads Pelican Women's Championship: Women's British Open winner Sophia Popov left top-ranked playing partner Jin Young Ko and everyone else behind Thursday in the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair, Fla.
Popov shot a 6-under 64 in windy conditions to take a two-stroke lead over Ashleigh Buhai, with Ko eight shots behind after a 72.
Popov was the surprise winner at Royal Troon in August.
"I think I'm playing with a different confidence level," Popov said. "You know, the shots are there. I always had them I felt like. I think mentally I've never felt as freed up as I do now. I don't know if that's from winning the tournament or just overall just having more fun out here. Having obviously an exemption for the next couple years just frees up the swing a little bit, my mindset, I can be a little bit more aggressive, and I think I just took advantage of that."
At the tricky Pelican Golf Club, the German birdied the last five holes for a front-nine 29, then cooled off on the back with two birdies and two bogeys — the last on the par-4 18th.
"I felt pretty confident coming into the round," Popov said. "Honestly, probably didn't see that many birdies on my front. I thought with the wind the course is playing really tough, and surprised myself a little on that front nine. Tried to keep it going, but think the other nine is definitely tough and so I'm happy with my score."
Buhai birdied three of the last four holes.
"You just have to stay patient, hit to the big parts of the green," the South African said. "I think in order to shoot a low score today, you got to have a hot putter, especially this afternoon. The greens firmed up a lot and it was difficult to get it close. That's what I did. I made some good putts coming down. I hit it close on 17 and then holed a nice one on 18 for birdie."
Ko, the No. 1 player in the world for the last 68 weeks, has been home in South Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic. She plans to play three straight tournaments through the U.S. Women's Open.
Ally McDonald, playing alongside Popov and Ko in an afternoon threesome, was at 67 with Women's PGA champion Sei Young Kim, the No. 2 player in the world.
"Honestly, my ball striking wasn't that great," McDonald said. "I just felt like my timing was just a little bit off."
McDonald won her first LPGA Tour title late month in the Drive On Championship-Reynolds Lake Oconee in Georgia.
Canadians Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp and Australia's Minjee Lee topped the group at 68.
"It's definitely a tricky golf course," Henderson said. "You got to be careful out there. It can kind of jump up and bite you if you're not paying attention, and especially with how windy it was earlier today."
Local favorite Brittany Lincicome and Jessica Korda shot 69.
"A lot of the holes it seemed like it was a left-to-right wind, which being a draw player was just really messing with my swing," Lincicome said. "You have to miss it in the right spot, and I feel like I missed it in the wrong spot a few times."
Lexi Thompson, who shot 70, had a hole-in-one on the 162-yard third hole, her 12th of the day.
"Hit a full 9-iron and it was kind of flagged right off the face," Thompson said. "I kind of went off a guy behind the green. He put his hands up. I couldn't tell if it went in or not. But it's a great feeling, even though there was only about ten people that saw it."
U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6, also making her return to the LPGA Tour, had a double bogey and two bogeys in a 73. She last played the Women's Australian Open in February before the tour began shutting down its Asia swing because of the pandemic.
The first-year tournament was originally to be held the same week as the PGA Championship in May.
