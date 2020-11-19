Villegas, Wallace tied for lead at Sea Island

Villegas, a 38-year-old from Colombia, is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the last two FedEx Cup playoff events in 2008. He has missed the cut in three of his five events of the new PGA Tour season, which began a little more than a month after his daughter died.

"I can't change the past and since I can't change the past, I've got to focus on the present," Villegas said. "It's not about forgetting because you never forget your daughter. It's about being in the moment, being in the now and this is my now. It's not with her, but it is with her at the same time.

"I love playing golf, I love doing what I do. The game of golf has been great to me," he said. "I happened to have a shoulder injury there for the last couple years that kind of set me back a bit, but I'm excited. I think things are rolling the right way and obviously if I keep doing what I did today, it should be fine."

Wallace tied for 46th last week at the Masters, and then learned on his way to Sea Island about three hours away that his caddie, Dave McNealy, tested positive for the coronavirus. Wallace tested negative, but he was in need of a caddie. With two courses in the rotation he didn't know, he decided on a local caddie named Jeffrey Cammon.