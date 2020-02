3. Vince Herman and Drew Emmitt of Leftover Salmon

Vince Herman and Drew Emmitt, of Leftover Salmon, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets, at $30-$50, are available at www.eventbrite.com. Opening act will be the Jon Stickley Trio for this bluegrass show for ages 19 or older (minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian.) The Redstone Room at River Music Experience is a standing-room-only concert venue. All tickets are general admission. A limited amount of seating is available on a first-come first-serve basis.