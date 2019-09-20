A vintage football game will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Douglas Park, 18th Avenue and 9th Street, Rock Island. The game will celebrate the 100th season of the NFL. The game will use 1920s rules, and players will wear replica uniforms and use a melon football. Additionally, 1920s cars will be on display. The concession stand will serve food and drink. Spectators, who should bring lawn chairs and blankets, are invited to dress in 1920s clothing. Newsies will distribute programs. Referees will wear 1920s-style shirts and hats.

