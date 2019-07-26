In the VIP tent at the Quad-City Times Bix 7, conversation, toe-tappin' jazz and delicious aromas created a scrumptious start to Saturday's downtown bustle.
Carol Foster of Davenport, in her red apron with plastic ware in its pockets, looked the part of a manager in a high-class restaurant — and that was the ambiance in the tent, where fresh floral arrangements enhanced the elegant setting.
She and her husband, Steve, have been coordinating the VIP tent four years. Before that, they helped with the fencing around the after-race party.
They were part of the Friday night set-up crew, and arrived at 5:30 a.m. Saturday to set up tables for about 400 people.
She enjoys the tent setting. "You get to spend time with friends," she said. "Everybody's happy. There's good food and a fun time. " Also, it's right by the finish line.
Next year, the baton — or the plastic fork, rather — will be passed to Angie Frieden of Davenport, who also was on hand Saturday. "Party planning and stuff comes natural to me," Frieden said. She and her husband, Mitchell, also will do the elite runners luncheon.
Longtime Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram arrived with his wife, Helen, and spent a lot of time greeting friends. He comes to the VIP tent every year "because the eggs are so good and they have blintzes."
"I never get up this early in my life," he said.
Craig Cooper, of Genesis, took a break from the medical tent, where air conditions provided a break for overheated runners. "Most people who overheat recover pretty quickly," he said.
The family of Mallory Asbe, the Isle of Capri Beat the Elite runner, got a 2.6-mile head start in a field that included Olympians and world-record holders. Family members, wearing matching T-shirts in support of Asbe enjoyed breakfast while Asbe lined up for the competition.
Sitting nearby was Mike Puente (owner of Ganzo's Mexican Restaurant) who has volunteered 23 years. The past few years he has delivered shirts to sponsors.
Since the Boston Marathon bombing, he's been part of a team that provides extra security before and during the race at the RiverCenter, Davenport.
