High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Student Spot Light Award, Athlete of the Week, Letters in Band, Volleyball and Academics

Future Plans: Major in Mechanical Engineering at Iowa State University

Extracurriculars: Band, Marching Band, Jazz Band, Pit Orchestra, Volleyball, Best Buddies, Club Swimming, RSVP, Church Youth Group

Favorite Quote: "Hard work beats talent, when talent doesn't work hard."

Favorite Memory: Between band and volleyball there are too many favorites to choose from. I loved my time at Bettendorf.

Advice To Future Generations: Hard work, determination, and a kind heart will get you far.

Parents Names: Beth and Jared Van Middlesworth

