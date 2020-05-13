High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Student Spot Light Award, Athlete of the Week, Letters in Band, Volleyball and Academics
Future Plans: Major in Mechanical Engineering at Iowa State University
Extracurriculars: Band, Marching Band, Jazz Band, Pit Orchestra, Volleyball, Best Buddies, Club Swimming, RSVP, Church Youth Group
Favorite Quote: "Hard work beats talent, when talent doesn't work hard."
Favorite Memory: Between band and volleyball there are too many favorites to choose from. I loved my time at Bettendorf.
Advice To Future Generations: Hard work, determination, and a kind heart will get you far.
Parents Names: Beth and Jared Van Middlesworth
