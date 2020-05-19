Allison Kling

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Highest Honor Roll all four years, Academic Letter Award 2017, 2018, and 2019, AP Scholar with Honors, National Merit Commended Scholar
Future Plans: Attend Northwestern University and major in Pre-Medicine
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do
Parents Names: Becky and Jeff Kling
