Alyssa Newton

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Honor Roll for four years, 3.75 GPA senior year, Cross Country

Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College

Extracurriculars: Cross Country

Favorite Quote: "I think everybody needs a passion. Whether it's one passion or a hundred, that's what keeps life interesting." - Betty White

Favorite Memory: Going to the Dome with my friends to watch the last football game of the season

Advice To Future Generations: My advice to future generations is to be yourself and don't sweat the small stuff.

Parents Name: Dori Newton

