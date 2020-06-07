Academics
Justin Hettlage, child of Donna and Niko Hettlage, plans to major in Music and Biochemistry at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: 36 ACT, Iowa Governor's Scholar Recognition Award, and Outstanding Musicianship Award (Jazz band).
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One classroom learning experience that I will remember forever happened in my AP Statistics class. We were working on a particularly difficult unit; we had to know many complicated equations and notations, and many students in the class were struggling to become comfortable with solving the problems. However, on the last day of the unit before the test, our teacher revealed that instead of going through the meticulous processes to solve the problems like we had been doing, we could simply press a couple of buttons in our calculators that would do all the work for us. At first, everyone was frustrated-- why bother learning all the complicated details, when a calculator could perform the task instantly? However, we uncovered an important lesson: even though there may be a simpler solution, putting more effort in yields both increases our retention of the knowledge and yields greater satisfaction in our work.
Jason Jiang - No information submitted
The Arts
Sophia Hazelett, child of Kathy and Travis Hazelett, plans to major in Design at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, Captain of the girls 2020 Track and Field team, and RSVP.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout my high school experience, I learned to try new things. I challenged myself to get outside my comfort zone. In some of my art courses throughout the years, I was skeptical of trying new materials or techniques for some of my pieces. But instead of continuing with what I knew and had been successful with, I took some chances and tried something different. Sometimes it was a success and other times it wasn’t. What I learned was that by going outside my comfort zone I unexpectedly found new interests. I was not afraid to fail because it helped me learn what I want to do differently the next time and grow from it. Trying something you have never done before is difficult at times and can make you nervous, but it is beneficial in the end.
Peter Hurd, child of Michael and Jessica Hurd, plans to major in engineering at Ivy Tech Community College, Lafayette, Ind.
Top 3 achievements: National School Orchestra Award Recipient, four years All-State Festival participant, and AP Scholar.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One of the best classroom learning experiences that I will remember forever ironically did not take place in a classroom. Instead, I was on a stage. That day we were not taught by our normal orchestra teacher, but instead by the musical duo called The Moxie Strings. I will never forget those few, short rehearsals because of what I had learned. The Moxie Strings taught the class how to play different styles of music, but I also garnered a different lesson. Normally, my classmates and I would learn new music by reading; however, The Moxie Strings taught us to instead learn music by figuring it out ourselves. They taught us to learn by action. I will always remember that day not just because of the laughter we shared or the music we made, but also, the new approach to learning that I could apply to the rest of my life.
Humanities
Jake Hornbuckle, child of Todd and Stacy Hornbuckle, plans to major in the Five Year Master of Architecture Program at the University of Kansas, Lawernce, Kan.
Top 3 achievements: 2-time track state qualifier, Service Award junior and senior year, and Student Activity Leadership Team.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Among the last twelve years, I have spent in the classroom, the most important learning experience I underwent was in AP Physics. While juggling sports practices and student council responsibilities, I discovered, through the difficulty of the class, that the value in the material being learned far outweighs the letter grade. Without pushing myself in high school, I would have missed out on a great opportunity to prepare myself for the rigor of college.
Jessica Mouw, child of Tracey and Greg Mouw, plans to major in Psychology at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: President of French Club, Recipient of Language Arts Department Scholarship, and varsity show choir member for three years.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience I will never forget is watching my classmates present their final presentations in my AP French class at the end of junior year. It was a very bittersweet few days as I listened to classmates present about their life and their future, knowing that I may never see some of the seniors again. Sitting back and watching classmates I’ve seen learn and grow for years and realizing how far we had come in the pursuit of learning a language completely alien to us just years ago was incredible. I have been involved with the French program for almost five years now, and, although I have kept myself involved as the president of the French club, AP French was my last opportunity at the high school level and it was a meaningful one.
Leadership
Mitchell Winterlin, child of Amanda Douglas and Mike Winterlin, plans to major in Education and Psychology at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Student Council/Student Body President, Iowa Association of Student Councils (State Student Council) President, an AP Scholar with Honors.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One of the most monumental moments in my high school career occurred in my Honors English 10 classroom, taught by Mrs. Jenny McDaniel. While in our Lord of the Flies unit, we broke out into groups to discuss which character was the best leader, and I was in the “jury,” chosen to decide which team’s argument was the most persuasive. After leading the jury through its deliberation, I announced the results to the class, bringing to light each group’s points and misunderstandings. After announcing the winning group, Mrs. McDaniel stated, “And, this is why you’re our favorite leader, Mitch!” That moment meant the world to me because it was one of the first times I had ever been called a leader, especially by someone I looked up to so much. Having everyone’s support at that moment has been one of many situations to inspire me throughout my leadership journey.
Erica Smith, child of Dean and Brenda Smith, plans to major in Elementary Education at Black Hawk College.
Top 3 achievements: 2018 & 2019 Varsity Volleyball All-Academic Team, 2017, 2018 and 2019 Academic Letter Recipient with Gold Bar, and Bettendorf Boosters Mark Brooks Scholarship.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My favorite classroom memory was being able to be a student-teacher through an education academy at Scott Community College and Bettendorf High School. After learning in my higher education classrooms, I was able to observe and apply the techniques I had learned like classroom management and social behavior. I enjoyed working hands-on and learning from the students in those several months. I will always remember my placement, as those children helped form the start of my future as a teacher.
Math/The Sciences
Logan DeLacy, child of Robert De Lacy, Hye-Kyong De Lacy, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Top 3 achievements: Four All-State Band Appearances, AP Scholar, and Quad City Youth Symphonic Orchestra Principal Clarinet.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My favorite experience in a classroom was in an English class under Jennifer McDaniel. During my sophomore year, we read a total of 6 literature books and for two of them, we had a round table discussion. Every few chapters, we would discuss the characters and the events that went on in the story. The best part of the discussions was that our teacher was relatively uninvolved so it was the students that would lead the conversations. The class was usually quite passionate about the subject, so we rarely grind to a halt. I honestly learned way more just arguing and discussing with the rest of the class than if I just listened to a lecture from the teacher. Academic freedom is very important to students and is something I believe that every school should encourage. Many thanks to Mrs. McDaniel for being the best English teacher I ever had.
Ashley McKim, child of Shawn McKim and Melissa McKim, plans to double major in dance and criminology, law, and justice with a pre-law emphasis at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: MVP for school dance team (Goldusters), placed 8th in Iowa in Le Grand Concours in level 4, and received academic letter all three years and 4.0 GPA.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Once I entered high school, I was hesitant to take honors and AP classes because very few had been offered in middle school, and I did not know if I could manage the commitment of difficult classes along with extra-curricular activities. However, in these difficult classes, I felt like I was finally challenged, I finally found a place where I fit in. I was not racing ahead of the rest of the class to defeat boredom but actually sticking to the pace. In addition to finding my niche, I also gained time management and studying skills that I would not have acquired had I not faced up to the challenge of taking advanced classes. Despite the initial fear of an overwhelming course-load, I am thrilled that I embraced the opportunity to further prepare myself for college and life in general.
Vocational Education
Joseph Byrne, child of John and Joan Byrne, plans to major in Business at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: Academic All-State Football Team, All-State Soccer Tournament Team, and First Team All-Metro Quarterback.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will always remember the “Pisel Games” from Mr. Pisel’s Business Leadership class. The “Pisel Games” consisted of team-based competitions designed to help us think outside the box. The challenges ranged from stacking cups to moving a piece of paper across the room in an interesting way. The rules were intentionally vague so that we had to think critically about new ways to accomplish the goal. From the “Pisel Games,” I learned to come up with creative, effective ways to accomplish tasks. I have chosen to study business at Iowa State University, and business leaders must think creatively about how to solve business problems and adapt quickly to new situations. I want to thank the business department for preparing me for the future through the many lessons they have taught me.
Charles Wray, child of xxxxxx, plans to major in .
Top 3 achievements:
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school?
Young Journalist
Parker Beck, child of David and Jody Beck, plans to major in Education/Spanish at Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, Minn.
Top 3 achievements: Student Council, playing college soccer, and FCA leader.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom experience I will remember is the party we had for completing the first part of the yearbook. It was a great way to celebrate our success and being able to take a break.
Ayanna Tremaine, child of xxxxxx, plans to major in .
Top 3 achievements:
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school?
