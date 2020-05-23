High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Graduating early
Future Plans: Currently enrolled at Capri College for Cosmetology
Extracurriculars: German Club
Favorite Quote: "Make-up and Starbucks got me through high school." -Brett Loquist
Favorite Memory: Being apart of show choir ... it was so much fun
Advice To Future Generations: Focus on your grades first and then everything else second.
Parents Names: Jodi Damron and Chuck Carter and Jeff Loquist and Sara Loquist
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.