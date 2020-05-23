{{featured_button_text}}
Brett Loquist

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Graduating early

Future Plans: Currently enrolled at Capri College for Cosmetology

Extracurriculars: German Club

Favorite Quote: "Make-up and Starbucks got me through high school." -Brett Loquist

Favorite Memory: Being apart of show choir ... it was so much fun

Advice To Future Generations: Focus on your grades first and then everything else second.

Parents Names: Jodi Damron and Chuck Carter and Jeff Loquist and Sara Loquist

