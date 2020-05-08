{{featured_button_text}}
Brooke McGee

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Varsity letters for Academics, Cheerleading, Track and Field, Diving

Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University in the fall

Extracurriculars: Competitive Cheerleading, cheered for Iowa Elite in Cedar Rapids, and ICE in Naperville, Illinois.

Parents Name: Karen Hayes

