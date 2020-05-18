Carly Chelf

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: 3.875 GPA, National Honor Society, Dance Captain of Surround Sound Show Choir Team, Rich and Dee James BHS Senior Scholarship for demonstrating commitment to and involvement in high school and community activities beyond the classroom
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa as a Pre-Medicine major
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Show Choir, Choir, Black Voices Matter Club
Favorite Quote: "Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible." - Dalai Lama
Favorite Memory: High school impromptu dance in the gym with students from the opposing team's fans during a rain delay at a football game
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take things for granted.
Parents Names: Jay and Tammy Chelf
