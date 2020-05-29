{{featured_button_text}}
Dena Pyevich

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Valedictorian, Student Body Vice-President, National Honor Society, Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish

Future Plans: Admitted to the Honors Program at the University of Iowa to major in Human Physiology

Extracurriculars: Four-year Varsity Tennis, four-year Volleyball, Elementary School Mentor, Student Council Member, FCCLA

Favorite Memory: There are too many to list. I am most thankful for the friendships I've made.

Advice To Future Generations: Try to get involved in as many activities as you can, always work hard, and make sure to just try your best.

Parents Names: Dr. Vickie and Dr. Michael Pyevich

