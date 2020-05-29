Dena Pyevich

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, Student Body Vice-President, National Honor Society, Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish
Future Plans: Admitted to the Honors Program at the University of Iowa to major in Human Physiology
Extracurriculars: Four-year Varsity Tennis, four-year Volleyball, Elementary School Mentor, Student Council Member, FCCLA
Favorite Memory: There are too many to list. I am most thankful for the friendships I've made.
Advice To Future Generations: Try to get involved in as many activities as you can, always work hard, and make sure to just try your best.
Parents Names: Dr. Vickie and Dr. Michael Pyevich
