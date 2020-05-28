Emma Brandel

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Academic Letter, Honor Roll, Provost Scholarship Chapman University
Future Plans: Attend Chapman University in Orange, California and double major in Vocal Performance and Theater
Extracurriculars: Davenport Junior Theatre
Favorite Quote: "If a man does not keep pace with his companions; perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears, however measured or far away" - Henry David Thoreau, Walden
Favorite Memory: Performing at Junior Theatre
Parents Names: Lisa and Dean Brandel
