Emma Brandel

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Academic Letter, Honor Roll, Provost Scholarship Chapman University

Future Plans: Attend Chapman University in Orange, California and double major in Vocal Performance and Theater

Extracurriculars: Davenport Junior Theatre

Favorite Quote: "If a man does not keep pace with his companions; perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears, however measured or far away" - Henry David Thoreau, Walden

Favorite Memory: Performing at Junior Theatre

Parents Names: Lisa and Dean Brandel

