High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Homecoming Queen, Kelsey's Ribbon Person of the Year 2019

Future Plans: Project Search Internship and studying to be a EMT in the future

Extracurriculars: Best Buddies, Speech and Debate Team, Special Olympics

Favorite Memory: Being chosen Homecoming Queen

Advice To Future Generations: It's about the climb.

Parents Names: Michael Pace and Melinda Smith Pace

