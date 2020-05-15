High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Homecoming Queen, Kelsey's Ribbon Person of the Year 2019
Future Plans: Project Search Internship and studying to be a EMT in the future
Extracurriculars: Best Buddies, Speech and Debate Team, Special Olympics
Favorite Memory: Being chosen Homecoming Queen
Advice To Future Generations: It's about the climb.
Parents Names: Michael Pace and Melinda Smith Pace
