Gabriele Manion

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Community Service Letter, Best Buddies President, Academic Letter, Music Letter
Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa to major in Elementary Education
Extracurriculars: Swimming, Cross Country, Tennis, FCCLA, NHS, Best Buddies, Show Choir, Choir, Band
Favorite Quote: "Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot about something it is not going to get better. It's not." - The Lorax
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is Best Buddies prom and seeing all the smiling faces
Advice To Future Generations: Savor high school because the four years go by extremely fast.
Parents Names: Michele and Dennis Manion
