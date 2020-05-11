{{featured_button_text}}
Gabriele Manion

Gabriele Manion

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Community Service Letter, Best Buddies President, Academic Letter, Music Letter

Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa to major in Elementary Education

Extracurriculars: Swimming, Cross Country, Tennis, FCCLA, NHS, Best Buddies, Show Choir, Choir, Band

Favorite Quote: "Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot about something it is not going to get better. It's not." - The Lorax

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is Best Buddies prom and seeing all the smiling faces

Advice To Future Generations: Savor high school because the four years go by extremely fast.

Parents Names: Michele and Dennis Manion

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments