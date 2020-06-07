{{featured_button_text}}
Grant Nickles

Grant Nickles

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: NSF GRFP Award in Cellular Biology, Dean's List for seven semesters, Summa Cum Laude

Future Plans: Attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a PhD candidate studying Cellular and Molecular Biology

Extracurriculars: Peer Mentor for Genetics Major, Swim Club, Study Abroad Program in Sydney, Australia

Favorite Quote: "Never put off 'till tomorrow what you can do the day after tomorrow. - Mark Twain

Favorite Memory: Road tripping and camping in the outback during my study abroad experience

Advice To Future Generations: Take the ACT seriously. No one ever explained to me it determined how much money you receive in scholarships. Getting higher scores can save you thousands.

Parents Names: Dawn and Jason Nickles

