Grant Nickles

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: NSF GRFP Award in Cellular Biology, Dean's List for seven semesters, Summa Cum Laude
Future Plans: Attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a PhD candidate studying Cellular and Molecular Biology
Extracurriculars: Peer Mentor for Genetics Major, Swim Club, Study Abroad Program in Sydney, Australia
Favorite Quote: "Never put off 'till tomorrow what you can do the day after tomorrow. - Mark Twain
Favorite Memory: Road tripping and camping in the outback during my study abroad experience
Advice To Future Generations: Take the ACT seriously. No one ever explained to me it determined how much money you receive in scholarships. Getting higher scores can save you thousands.
Parents Names: Dawn and Jason Nickles
