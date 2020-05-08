High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Impact Award, Ruth Leverton Scholarship, Scarlet Scholarship from the University of Nebraska, Academic Letter Honors for 2017 and 2019
Future Plans: Attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in Finance with a minor in German and Spanish
Extracurriculars: German Club (President), musical, "Shrek," FBLA, Foreign Exchange Student with the German American Partnership Program (GAPP) Exchange in Bleiskastel, Germany, Club Volleyball and Sand Volleyball for Platform Elite and Nfinity Xtreme, Girl Scout, Girl Scout Camp Counselor, volunteer with Run with Carl, ALS Walk and Riverbend Food Bank, seven-time blood donor for Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center., Photography Model for Photofrog Studio and Q-C Senior Magazine, employed at Old Navy
Favorite Quote: "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." - Eleanor Roosevelt
Favorite Memory: Going to and experiencing the energy of football games and pep rallies
Advice To Future Generations: Don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. Go to all the school events you can because you connect with so many different people you wouldn't talk to normally. Also, don't be afraid to connect with your teachers and get close with them. They're always super understanding, and they really are there for all of us. It is okay to ask for help.
Parents Names: Reuben and Genai Carranza
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.