High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Impact Award, Ruth Leverton Scholarship, Scarlet Scholarship from the University of Nebraska, Academic Letter Honors for 2017 and 2019

Future Plans: Attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in Finance with a minor in German and Spanish

Extracurriculars: German Club (President), musical, "Shrek," FBLA, Foreign Exchange Student with the German American Partnership Program (GAPP) Exchange in Bleiskastel, Germany, Club Volleyball and Sand Volleyball for Platform Elite and Nfinity Xtreme, Girl Scout, Girl Scout Camp Counselor, volunteer with Run with Carl, ALS Walk and Riverbend Food Bank, seven-time blood donor for Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center., Photography Model for Photofrog Studio and Q-C Senior Magazine, employed at Old Navy

Favorite Quote: "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." - Eleanor Roosevelt

Favorite Memory: Going to and experiencing the energy of football games and pep rallies

Advice To Future Generations: Don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. Go to all the school events you can because you connect with so many different people you wouldn't talk to normally. Also, don't be afraid to connect with your teachers and get close with them. They're always super understanding, and they really are there for all of us. It is okay to ask for help.

Parents Names: Reuben and Genai Carranza

