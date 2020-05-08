Isabella Miletich

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Academic Letter every year, Varsity Letter in Swimming, Best Buddies program, Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Future Plans: Attend Jacksonville University in September to pursue Marine Biology and be on the Rowing Team
Extracurriculars: Competitive Swimmer, YQC Rowing Team, National Titles for Rowing, taught swim lessons for many years with Lane Four Aquatics
Favorite Quote: "You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take." - Michael Scott
Favorite Memory: Freshman homecoming and junior year dome game
Advice To Future Generations: Attend as many school events and games as possible because you won't get another four years of high school experiences.
Parents Names: Lyne and Pat Miletich
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.