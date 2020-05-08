{{featured_button_text}}
Isabella Miletich

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Academic Letter every year, Varsity Letter in Swimming, Best Buddies program, Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Future Plans: Attend Jacksonville University in September to pursue Marine Biology and be on the Rowing Team

Extracurriculars: Competitive Swimmer, YQC Rowing Team, National Titles for Rowing, taught swim lessons for many years with Lane Four Aquatics

Favorite Quote: "You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take." - Michael Scott

Favorite Memory: Freshman homecoming and junior year dome game

Advice To Future Generations: Attend as many school events and games as possible because you won't get another four years of high school experiences.

Parents Names: Lyne and Pat Miletich

