Jacob Nelson

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Varsity Athlete, National Honor Society, Honor Roll

Future Plans: Appointment to the Merchant Marine Academy in Kingsport, New York

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Bowling Team, Baseball Team, employed by Whitey's Ice Cream

Favorite Quote: "Hard work pays off."

Favorite Memory: Bus rides to away games and hanging out with friends.

Advice To Future Generations: If all else fails, be kind.

Parents Names: Jeffrey and Rhonda Nelson

