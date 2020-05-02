Jacob Nelson

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Varsity Athlete, National Honor Society, Honor Roll
Future Plans: Appointment to the Merchant Marine Academy in Kingsport, New York
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Bowling Team, Baseball Team, employed by Whitey's Ice Cream
Favorite Quote: "Hard work pays off."
Favorite Memory: Bus rides to away games and hanging out with friends.
Advice To Future Generations: If all else fails, be kind.
Parents Names: Jeffrey and Rhonda Nelson
