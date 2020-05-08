Kaitlyn Walter

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, AP Scholar, recipient of the Academic Letter
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa
Extracurriculars: Drama Club Crew for four years, one-year Crew Member Varsity Show Choir, Surround Sound, volunteer for the Bettendorf Family Museum
Favorite Quote: "Do what you feel in your heart to be right — for you'll be criticized anyway." - Eleanor Roosevelt
Favorite Memory: Dancing backstage to "No Way to Stop It" during our production of, "The Sound of Music."
Parents Names: Jeff and Jennifer Walter
