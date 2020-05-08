{{featured_button_text}}
Kaitlyn Walter

Kaitlyn Walter

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, AP Scholar, recipient of the Academic Letter

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa

Extracurriculars: Drama Club Crew for four years, one-year Crew Member Varsity Show Choir, Surround Sound, volunteer for the Bettendorf Family Museum

Favorite Quote: "Do what you feel in your heart to be right — for you'll be criticized anyway." - Eleanor Roosevelt

Favorite Memory: Dancing backstage to "No Way to Stop It" during our production of, "The Sound of Music."

Parents Names: Jeff and Jennifer Walter

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments