Katherine Kuhel

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Academic Letter, Music Letter, Honor Roll
Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa and major in English
Extracurriculars: Theater, Youth Symphonies
Favorite Quote: "I don't know how long I'm here for, I just gotta make the best of it." - Corey LaBarrie
Favorite Memory: All of the traditions the crew and cast had at each theater production and cast party
Advice To Future Generations: In high school, don't be afraid to be yourself. Surround yourself with positive people who build you up instead of tearing you down. Also, join some clubs to find new communities and friends who will stick with you for a long time.
Parents Names: Amy Kuhel and Paul Kuhel
