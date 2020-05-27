{{featured_button_text}}
Katherine Kuhel

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Academic Letter, Music Letter, Honor Roll

Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa and major in English

Extracurriculars: Theater, Youth Symphonies

Favorite Quote: "I don't know how long I'm here for, I just gotta make the best of it." - Corey LaBarrie

Favorite Memory: All of the traditions the crew and cast had at each theater production and cast party

Advice To Future Generations: In high school, don't be afraid to be yourself. Surround yourself with positive people who build you up instead of tearing you down. Also, join some clubs to find new communities and friends who will stick with you for a long time.

Parents Names: Amy Kuhel and Paul Kuhel

