Madison Wells

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Student Spotlight, Volunteering
Future Plans: Attend college to become a graphic designer/web developer
Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Pep Band, Concert Band
Favorite Quote: "We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we're curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths." - Walt Disney
Favorite Memory: Waking up at 4 a.m. to be at school just to be on the news and all of the marching band competitions
Advice To Future Generations: Bettendorf High School was the best four years of my life even though it was taken away so fast. Please don't take anything for granted. Enjoy the time that you have with your friends and teachers that you connect with. Get out of your comfort zone, go to that dance, all the sporting events, and fine arts programs. It is okay to make new friends and expand the group that you hang out with. Making friends with upperclassmen or even lowerclassmen will be the best decision ever. Don't let drama ruin the high school experience, it's not worth it. You will build bonds with your teacher that you can basically tell them anything about your problems and they will listen to you. High school will be gone in a blink of an eye before you even realize it. Take classes that you want to take not just because your friends are. BHS has also given me some of my best friends that I got to experience high school with. One of my favorite memories was all the friends I have made in the fine arts department. I started playing the clarinet from the fifth grade all the way to twelfth grade, the best decision I've ever made. Another one of my favorite memories are all the marching band competitions. You create a family with one another and you win together and lose together. If I was not in the band I would've not gone to any football games home or away. I went to one away game my senior year and it was weird being on the other side that is not the football field during halftime or pregame. It hurts how my senior year ended, not getting the proper goodbye to my friends that I don't see on a daily basis and my favorite or current teachers that I have. I could go on and on but it is long enough but be true to yourself and again get out of that comfort zone. Tell a person in the hall hi that you have never met before you could become friends with them or even best friends. The memories you create you’ll remember for a lifetime. Thank you BHS for everything you have taught me now onto the next chapter of my life. Once a Bulldog always a Bulldog graduating Class of 2020.
Parents Name: Don Wells
