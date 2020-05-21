Malik Stevenson

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Highest Honor Roll all four years, Chick-fil-A Davenport Scholarship, Thomas Jefferson Elementary Scholarship, University of Iowa Accounting Scholarship, University of Iowa Business Scholarship, University of Iowa Advantage Scholarship, University of Iowa Old Gold Scholarship
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa College of Business
Extracurriculars: Football, Basketball, Track and Field, National Honor Society
Favorite Memory: Making it to state for football
Advice To Future Generations: Ask for help from your teachers.
Parents Names: Earnest and Lisa Stevenson
