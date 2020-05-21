{{featured_button_text}}
Malik Stevenson

Malik Stevenson

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Highest Honor Roll all four years, Chick-fil-A Davenport Scholarship, Thomas Jefferson Elementary Scholarship, University of Iowa Accounting Scholarship, University of Iowa Business Scholarship, University of Iowa Advantage Scholarship, University of Iowa Old Gold Scholarship

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa College of Business

Extracurriculars: Football, Basketball, Track and Field, National Honor Society

Favorite Memory: Making it to state for football

Advice To Future Generations: Ask for help from your teachers.

Parents Names: Earnest and Lisa Stevenson

