Mitch Nikulski

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Earned the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 14 while a member of BSA Troop 24 in Bettendorf

Future Plans: Attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and major in Business and Financial Planning

Extracurriculars: Varsity Golf, Bowling, and Tennis teams, Future Business Leaders of America

Favorite Quote: "If it's not in your heart and soul, it's not your #1 goal."

Favorite Memory: Junior year district tournament for golf, I had to hit a ball out of a lake, when it was 40 degrees and windy. From there, I hit the ball and it approached the middle of the green.

Advice To Future Generations: Stay active and don't be afraid to try new things.

Parents Names: Brian and Gail Nikulski

