Molly Edwards

Molly Edwards

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Academic Letter 2017, 2018, 2019

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa and pursue a major in Anthropology and minor in Human Physiology

Extracurriculars: German Club, President; French Club, Historian; Co-creator of the Bettendorf Howl; Journalist for the Bett Growl; Section Editor for The Beacon yearbook; Assistant Stage Manager for four BHS theater productions, including, "The Wizard of Oz," and "Shrek," Show Choir Crew; Host Family for German American Partnership Program

Favorite Quote: "Keep moving forward." - Walt Disney

Favorite Memory: Dancing backstage with some of the best crew members during musicals and the food parties for pub

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take yourself too seriously.

Parents Names: Dawn and Thomas Edwards

