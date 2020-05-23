{{featured_button_text}}
Nadalee Dailing

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Women's Chorale, Show Choir Crew, BHS Bowling Team

Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College for two years and then transfer to the University of Iowa to become a Child Life Specialist at the hospitals

Extracurriculars: Bowling, Choir

Favorite Quote: "She believed she could, so she did."

Favorite Memory: Mr. Trettin's dad jokes

Advice To Future Generations: Don't be afraid to be a Sue Heck.

Parents Names: James and Jennifer Dailing

