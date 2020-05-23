Nadalee Dailing

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Women's Chorale, Show Choir Crew, BHS Bowling Team
Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College for two years and then transfer to the University of Iowa to become a Child Life Specialist at the hospitals
Extracurriculars: Bowling, Choir
Favorite Quote: "She believed she could, so she did."
Favorite Memory: Mr. Trettin's dad jokes
Advice To Future Generations: Don't be afraid to be a Sue Heck.
Parents Names: James and Jennifer Dailing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.