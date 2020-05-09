{{featured_button_text}}
Nathan Wilkins

Nathan Wilkins

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Drumline Section Leader, Six-time Academic Letter, National Honor Society, Honor Roll, 3.9 GPA, Academic Success Scholarship, Iowa Scholars Award, Deserving Student Scholarship, Future Leaders Scholarship

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa

Extracurriculars: Drumline, Marching Band, Jazz Band, Wind Ensemble, Show Choir Band, Pit for the Musical ,Target Employee

Parents Names: Kris and Tony Wilkins

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments