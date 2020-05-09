Nathan Wilkins

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Drumline Section Leader, Six-time Academic Letter, National Honor Society, Honor Roll, 3.9 GPA, Academic Success Scholarship, Iowa Scholars Award, Deserving Student Scholarship, Future Leaders Scholarship
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa
Extracurriculars: Drumline, Marching Band, Jazz Band, Wind Ensemble, Show Choir Band, Pit for the Musical ,Target Employee
Parents Names: Kris and Tony Wilkins
