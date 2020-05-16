{{featured_button_text}}
Nicholas Naumann

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Honor Roll, Surround Sound Band achieving Best Band twice in a row

Future Plans: Attend college

Extracurriculars: BHS Band all four years, Jazz Band for all four years,Pit Orchestra one year, Surround Sound Show Choir Band, Marching Band all four years

Favorite Quote: "Do, or do not, there is no try." - Yoda

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory, or memories have to be meeting all of my amazing friends throughout high school. Saying goodbye to them is sad, and meeting new people is always great, but the thrill of having known all these great people is what makes it my favorite memory.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't settle on the minimum. Always strive for the best, or better.

Parents Names: Scott Naumann and Michelle Naumann

