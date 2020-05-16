Nicholas Naumann

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Honor Roll, Surround Sound Band achieving Best Band twice in a row
Future Plans: Attend college
Extracurriculars: BHS Band all four years, Jazz Band for all four years,Pit Orchestra one year, Surround Sound Show Choir Band, Marching Band all four years
Favorite Quote: "Do, or do not, there is no try." - Yoda
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory, or memories have to be meeting all of my amazing friends throughout high school. Saying goodbye to them is sad, and meeting new people is always great, but the thrill of having known all these great people is what makes it my favorite memory.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't settle on the minimum. Always strive for the best, or better.
Parents Names: Scott Naumann and Michelle Naumann
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.