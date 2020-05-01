{{featured_button_text}}
Nicole DeBruyn

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: 4 years as a Golduster

Future Plans: Dance with the Panthers at the University of Northern Iowa and major in speech and pathology

Extracurriculars: Dance

Favorite Quote: "That is sick"

Favorite Memory: Placing 4th at the Iowa State Dance Competition in December of 2019

Parents Names: Rhonda and Paul DeBruyn

