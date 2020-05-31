Olivia Bert

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: AP Scholar, Seal of French Biliteracy, National Honor Society, Honor Roll
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Track, NHS, FCCLA
Favorite Quote: "If your dreams don't scare you, they are too small."
Favorite Memory: Friday night football games, running cross country and track
Advice To Future Generations: Make the most of every moment because life goes by quicker than we realize.
Parents Names: Vicki Bert and Jeff Bert
