Olivia Bert

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: AP Scholar, Seal of French Biliteracy, National Honor Society, Honor Roll

Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University

Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Track, NHS, FCCLA

Favorite Quote: "If your dreams don't scare you, they are too small."

Favorite Memory: Friday night football games, running cross country and track

Advice To Future Generations: Make the most of every moment because life goes by quicker than we realize.

Parents Names: Vicki Bert and Jeff Bert

