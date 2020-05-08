Olivia Vincent

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Seven semesters on Honor Roll, three Academic Letters, AP Scholar, National Honor Society
Future Plans: Attend Augustana College
Extracurriculars: Future Business Leaders of America, Raising Student Voice and Participation, Cross Country, Yearbook, Newspaper, Theater
Favorite Quote: "The way you speak to yourself matters."
Favorite Memory: The MAC Cross Country race of senior year when almost every senior had their personal best race times and there was so much pride for our team.
Advice To Future Generations: Seniors aren't lying when they say high school goes by so quickly; enjoy every minute of those four years.
Parents Names: Mark and Becky Vincent
