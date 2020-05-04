{{featured_button_text}}
Owen Weimer

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Trombone, active in all musical activities at BHS, four-year Iowa All-State Band, Quad-City Youth Symphony for six years, Honor Roll

Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa as a Music Education major

Extracurriculars: Wind ensemble, marching band, jazz band, show choir band, pit for the musical

Favorite Quote: "Do or do not ... there is no try." - Yoda

Favorite Memory: Making first chair trombone my senior year in the Iowa All-State band

Advice To Future Generations: Do what you love.

Parents Names: Lee and Elizabeth Weimer

