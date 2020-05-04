Owen Weimer

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Trombone, active in all musical activities at BHS, four-year Iowa All-State Band, Quad-City Youth Symphony for six years, Honor Roll
Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa as a Music Education major
Extracurriculars: Wind ensemble, marching band, jazz band, show choir band, pit for the musical
Favorite Quote: "Do or do not ... there is no try." - Yoda
Favorite Memory: Making first chair trombone my senior year in the Iowa All-State band
Advice To Future Generations: Do what you love.
Parents Names: Lee and Elizabeth Weimer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.