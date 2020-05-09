{{featured_button_text}}
Peter Hurd

Peter Hurd

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: AP Scholar, National Honor Society, four years Iowa All-State Music Festival, 4.0 GPA, participated in every music instrumental ensemble at BHS, 2020 Jan and Clem Werner Scholarship, admitted to Purdue University First Year Engineering Program

Future Plans: Attend Ivy Tech in Lafayette, Indiana, for two years and then transfer to Purdue University to pursue a degree in either Aerospace, Electrical or Computer Engineering

Extracurriculars: Show Choir, Band, Musical Pit Band, QCYSO, Team Captain for Esports League of Legends, Key Club, Jazz Band

Favorite Quote: "Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid." - Albert Einstein

Favorite Memory: My first day of high school I was so excited because I knew it would be a great chapter in my life

Advice To Future Generations: Do your homework.

Parents Names: Michael and Jessica Hurd

