Peter Hurd

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: AP Scholar, National Honor Society, four years Iowa All-State Music Festival, 4.0 GPA, participated in every music instrumental ensemble at BHS, 2020 Jan and Clem Werner Scholarship, admitted to Purdue University First Year Engineering Program
Future Plans: Attend Ivy Tech in Lafayette, Indiana, for two years and then transfer to Purdue University to pursue a degree in either Aerospace, Electrical or Computer Engineering
Extracurriculars: Show Choir, Band, Musical Pit Band, QCYSO, Team Captain for Esports League of Legends, Key Club, Jazz Band
Favorite Quote: "Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid." - Albert Einstein
Favorite Memory: My first day of high school I was so excited because I knew it would be a great chapter in my life
Advice To Future Generations: Do your homework.
Parents Names: Michael and Jessica Hurd
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.