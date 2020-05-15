High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Varsity Soccer 2018 and 2019, IHSAA State Soccer Tournament 2018 and 2019, IAHSSCA Academic All-State Honorable Mention 2018, Honor Roll
Future Plans: Continue academic and soccer career at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville majoring in Global Supply Chain Management
Extracurriculars: Work part-time in 2018 and 2019; River Bend Food Bank volunteer 2017, 2018, 2019; SIE Youth Soccer Camp Volunteer 2019; U.S. Soccer Grassroots 7 v 7 Coaching Certification 2018; FCA 2017
Favorite Quote: "If you can get through doing things that you hate to do, on the other side is greatness." - David Goggins
Parents Names: Sharon Kendall Dunn and Dave Dunn
