Sam Mitvalsky

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Team captain and Most Valuable Participant for Coach Mike Ahrens' Bettendorf Swim Team in 2019-20. Won state titles with the Bulldogs in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays including a state record 3:02.38 in the 400-yard event. Individually, placed second at state in the 100 free and third in the 50 free. State champ in the 200 free relay as a junior in 2019. 2020 Quad-City Times first team All-Metro selection after earning honorable mention as a sophomore and junior. Three-time National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association All-American and six-time first team All-Mississippi Athletic Conference performer. A four-year state qualifier and three-time relay state champion as a member of Coach Matt Rowe's Lane Four Aquatics. Earned the BHS Community Service Letter and Pin in recognition of outstanding commitment to serving the school and the greater community three times.
Future Plans: Attend Augustana College this fall and be a member of the swim team
Extracurriculars: BHS Swim Team, lifeguard at Scott County Park, Lane Four Aquatics Swim Team. Participated in construction mission trips, working alongside Mexican master workers, to construct a new high school and university through the Yucatan Peninsula Mission. Helped run a Vacation Bible School at Santo Domingo Presbyterian Church. YPM helps plan, coordinate and facilitate a Christian ministry program that focuses on construction, learning and health care by promoting change through service projects in the Yucatan Peninsula. Volunteer at the First Presbyterian Church of Morrison, which is a community-focused church with a mission of reaching out to our neighbor with open hearts; sharing God's blessings with others. Volunteer for the the local Optimist Clubs to show pride and patriotism by displaying the American Flag in front of people's homes on five holidays per year.
Parents Names: Kara and Frank Mitvalsky
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.