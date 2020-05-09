Sami Roemer

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Team-voted Most Valuable Participant and Captain 2019 Bettendorf Girls Swim Team, 2019 Mississippi Athletic Conference Regional Swimmer of the Year, three-time Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state qualifier, All-Metro Team, All-Academic Team, All-State Team, six individual and relay school records for swimming at BHS, individual and relay State Champion and runner-up in multiple events at the Iowa Senior State Championships, two-time second place high point recipient
Future Plans: Attend Missouri State University in the fall to study Health Services and continue her swimming career
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, Bettendorf High School Girls Swimming, Piranhas Swim Club, volunteer at Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, works at Kernel Cody's Popcorn Shoppe, volunteered as a babysitter during PTA meetings
Favorite Quote: "Be somebody who makes everybody feel like a somebody." - Unknown
Favorite Memory: Every single moment spent with my teammates
Advice To Future Generations: In whatever you do, always remember to stay positive.
Parents Names: Tom and Amy Roemer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.