{{featured_button_text}}
Sami Roemer

Sami Roemer

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Team-voted Most Valuable Participant and Captain 2019 Bettendorf Girls Swim Team, 2019 Mississippi Athletic Conference Regional Swimmer of the Year, three-time Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state qualifier, All-Metro Team, All-Academic Team, All-State Team, six individual and relay school records for swimming at BHS, individual and relay State Champion and runner-up in multiple events at the Iowa Senior State Championships, two-time second place high point recipient

Future Plans: Attend Missouri State University in the fall to study Health Services and continue her swimming career

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, Bettendorf High School Girls Swimming, Piranhas Swim Club, volunteer at Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, works at Kernel Cody's Popcorn Shoppe, volunteered as a babysitter during PTA meetings

Favorite Quote: "Be somebody who makes everybody feel like a somebody." - Unknown

Favorite Memory: Every single moment spent with my teammates

Advice To Future Generations: In whatever you do, always remember to stay positive.

Parents Names: Tom and Amy Roemer

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments