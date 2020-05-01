Shannon Pollmeier

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Dancing in one, about to be two, Disney World parades. Placing 4th with the Bettendorf High School dance team at the Iowa State Dance Competition for the first time after not placing for eight years!
Future Plans: I plan on going to college (undecided) and majoring in biology just like I've always dreamed of as a little girl.
Extracurriculars: I used to play softball, was a Golduster and have done studio dance since 2006 and competitive dance for years.
Favorite Quote: "You're here for a good time, not a long time"
Favorite Memory: Meeting all of my best friends and dance family
Advice To Future Generations: You can do it! Never give up no matter what!
Parents Name: Kelly Warhurst
