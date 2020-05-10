{{featured_button_text}}
Sydney Rosebrough

High School: Bettendorf

Future Plans: Attend Central College with an undecided major

Extracurriculars: Theater

Favorite Quote: "Today at least you're you and that's enough."

Advice To Future Generations: Be yourself, find a solid group of friends, and don't take school too seriously.

Parents Name: Matt Rosebrough

