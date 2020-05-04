Taylor Neofotist

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Academic Letter all four years, Hixson Scholarship, Varsity letter in swimming, Meme Bee of NSHSS
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University to pursue a degree in Large Animal Veterinary Science
Extracurriculars: Swim Team all four years and club swimming
Favorite Quote: "Sometimes I guess there just are enough rocks." - Forrest Gump
Favorite Memory: The annual scavenger hunt for swimming was always something I looked forward to.
Advice To Future Generations: It's only four years, "just keep swimming." - Dory
Parents Name: Darcie Neofotist
