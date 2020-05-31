Thomas Buckwalter

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Varsity Golf Team State Qualifier, 2020 Impact Award from Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center
Future Plans: Electrician Apprenticeship
Extracurriculars: Varsity Golf Team, Tennis
Favorite Memory: Traveling to the State Meet with the golf team
Advice To Future Generations: Be happy, be yourself, be unique, be strong, follow your dreams. No one can ever be you.
Parents Names: Amy and Clay Bahnsen and Tim Buckwalter
