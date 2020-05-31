{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas Buckwalter

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Varsity Golf Team State Qualifier, 2020 Impact Award from Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

Future Plans: Electrician Apprenticeship

Extracurriculars: Varsity Golf Team, Tennis

Favorite Memory: Traveling to the State Meet with the golf team

Advice To Future Generations: Be happy, be yourself, be unique, be strong, follow your dreams. No one can ever be you.

Parents Names: Amy and Clay Bahnsen and Tim Buckwalter

