Veronika Larson

High School: Bettendorf
Accomplishments: Inducted into International Thespian Society
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University and double Major in Business and Performing Arts then open a non-profit Fine Arts Organization
Extracurriculars: Surround Sound, Stage Manager
Favorite Quote: "Tell a person a fact and they will know. Tell a person a truth and they may believe you. But tell a person a story ... and by God it will be in their hearts forever."
Favorite Memory: Friday night football games with my friends
Advice To Future Generations: Make as many friends as you can because you will grow from everyone.
Parents Name: Jennifer Larson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.