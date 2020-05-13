{{featured_button_text}}
Veronika Larson

High School: Bettendorf

Accomplishments: Inducted into International Thespian Society

Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University and double Major in Business and Performing Arts then open a non-profit Fine Arts Organization

Extracurriculars: Surround Sound, Stage Manager

Favorite Quote: "Tell a person a fact and they will know. Tell a person a truth and they may believe you. But tell a person a story ... and by God it will be in their hearts forever."

Favorite Memory: Friday night football games with my friends

Advice To Future Generations: Make as many friends as you can because you will grow from everyone.

Parents Name: Jennifer Larson

