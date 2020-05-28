{{featured_button_text}}
Alyssa Macias

Alyssa Macias

High School: Davenport Assumption

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Founder and President of Environmental Club, Homecoming Court

Future Plans: Attend Augustana College

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Student Ambassadors, Golf, Tennis, Yearbook Photographer

Parents Name: Lori Macias

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments