Breeanna Allison

High School: Davenport Assumption

Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa

Extracurriculars: Choir, Jazz Choir, Drama

Favorite Quote: "First, think; second, believe; third, dream; and finally, dare."

Favorite Memory: All of the long nights rehearsing with best friends in the auditorium

Advice To Future Generations: Never take anything for granted.

Parents Names: Anthony Allison and Dawn Allison

