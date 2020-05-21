Breeanna Allison

High School: Davenport Assumption
Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa
Extracurriculars: Choir, Jazz Choir, Drama
Favorite Quote: "First, think; second, believe; third, dream; and finally, dare."
Favorite Memory: All of the long nights rehearsing with best friends in the auditorium
Advice To Future Generations: Never take anything for granted.
Parents Names: Anthony Allison and Dawn Allison
