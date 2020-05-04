{{featured_button_text}}
Chloe Wheeler

High School: Davenport Central

Accomplishments: Buttleman Scholarship 2019-2020, award winning photos, Photo editor for the school newspaper, Advocating with Gov. Kim Reynolds to continue to support IJAG, 200+ community service hours throughout high school, Student of the Month 04/2018, opportunities as member of the press at 2020 presidential rallies

Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College for two years then transferring to University of Iowa to double major in Photography and Art education

Extracurriculars: School Newspaper

Favorite Quote: "Every small positive change we make in ourselves repays us in confidence in the future." - Alice Walker

Advice To Future Generations: Keep your head up and stay strong!

Parents Names: David Winters and Andrea Winters

