Katie Engel

High School: Davenport Assumption
Accomplishments: 2020 Iowa Senate Page, Iowa Girls State Attorney General and Girls Nation Alternate, two-time UDA All-American Dancer, Division I Rating at ISDTA State Solo Competition, 9 top 5 finishes at ISDTA Team Championships, 2019 Mock Trial State Qualifier, multiple Outstanding Witness and Attorney nominations for Mock Trial
Future Plans: Attend Creighton University and major in Political Science and International Relations on the Pre-law Track. Also plans to dance on the Bluejays dance team.
Extracurriculars: Four-year Dance Team, Captain senior year; three-year Football Cheerleader; three-year Wrestling Cheerleader; two-year Competition Cheerleader; National Honor Society; four-year Drama Department; three-year member of Drama Board, Vice-President senior year; International Thespian Society; Choir; Marching and Concert bands, Saxophone Section Leader senior year; two-year Golf Team; two-year Student Council; four-year Campus Ministry, President senior year; four-year Mock Trial, Captain senior year; Student Ambassador, student leader senior year; 12-year member of the Girl Scouts; School Musical all four years including one of the Von Trapp kids in, "Sound of Music"
Favorite Quote: "I believe that everything happens for a reason. People change so that you can learn to let go, things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they're right, you believe lies so you eventually learn to trust no one but yourself, and sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together." - Marilyn Monroe
Favorite Memory: Late night drives with best friends
Advice To Future Generations: Take advantage of the opportunities to try new things and meet new people even if you are scared.
Parents Names: Joe and Heidi Engel
