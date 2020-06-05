{{featured_button_text}}
Taylor Quick

High School: Davenport Assumption

Future Plans: Admitted into the Engineering program at St. Louis University and has committed to running Track and Cross Country

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Pep Club President, Captain Cross Country Team, Captain Track Team, Homecoming Court

Favorite Quote: "The pain that you've been feeling can't compare to the joy that's coming." - Romans 8:18

Favorite Memory: Being able to compete at state cross country and track meets

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy the moments and don't wish high school away.

Parents Names: Joe and Kelly Quick

