Taylor Quick

High School: Davenport Assumption
Future Plans: Admitted into the Engineering program at St. Louis University and has committed to running Track and Cross Country
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Pep Club President, Captain Cross Country Team, Captain Track Team, Homecoming Court
Favorite Quote: "The pain that you've been feeling can't compare to the joy that's coming." - Romans 8:18
Favorite Memory: Being able to compete at state cross country and track meets
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy the moments and don't wish high school away.
Parents Names: Joe and Kelly Quick
